Royal Palms Apartments project breaks ground in North Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new multifamily community is on the way to North Jacksonville.

Fansler Construction announced this week that it has broken ground on the future Royal Palms Apartments, located at 15275 North Main Street near River City Marketplace.

The project is being developed by Ceiba Groupe, a Fort Lauderdale-based real estate firm.

Royal Palms will be the company’s first project in the Jacksonville market.

“North Jacksonville is growing rapidly, and we are thrilled to partner with Ceiba Groupe to bring another quality community to the area to help meet the housing demand,” Jason Fansler, President and CEO of Fansler Construction, said.

Royal Palms will include 227 rental units across three four-story apartment buildings and seven two-story townhomes.

Planned amenities feature a high-end clubhouse, oversized gym, resort-style pool, walking path, garages, and fenced backyards.

This is the third project Fansler Construction has taken on in the area. Earlier this year, the company completed the 285-unit Apela House and the 290-unit community The Note in 2024. Both are within a few miles of the new Royal Palms site.

Construction is expected to be finished in early 2027.

