Runners’ Expo readying racers for Gate River Run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The country’s largest 15K race returns to Jacksonville in less than a day, welcoming runners from across the U.S. to take part in the nine-mile run.

The Gate River Run happens in Jacksonville every year, starting at EverBank Stadium, running over the Main Street Bridge and through San Marco before taking racers over the Hart Bridge to the finish line.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The last part is one of Vivian Garcia’s favorites. She’s running the race for her 17th year in a row.

“Getting over the Hart Bridge is victory,” Garcia said. “This is my favorite race in Jacksonville.”

The expo was open through 6 p.m. Friday, allowing runners to pick up their bib numbers and race packets ahead of the run. The expo was held on the field all day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

There were health and fitness services available for runners to get themselves ready for the race, including a selection of running shirts, shoes, and other gear.

But one family running the race isn’t in it for the merch, they’re taking memories with their miles. One of their family members who got them into running just died from cancer after convincing three generations of his family to run the Gate. They’re now the ones taking him across the finish line.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We’re all running in his honor,” one of them told Action News Jax. “This is his celebration of life.”

The Gate River Run starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday. You can learn more about the run and what you need to know before going to the start line by clicking the link here.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.