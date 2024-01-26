Local

Rush hour gridlock as FHP confirms fatal crash on I-295 just before Roosevelt Boulevard

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that a crash on I-295 just before Roosevelt Blvd. is deadly.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that it responded to a fatal crash on I-295 southbound just before Roosevelt Boulevard at just after 3:00 p.m.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it was working on a traffic accident involving multiple vehicles with multiple patients.

Delays are extensive as traffic cameras show backups extending to Morse Road.

This is a developing story. Watch FOX30 at 5 p.m. for more details

