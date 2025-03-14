Two arrested atop Sidney Lanier Bridge after Glynn County police chase RV pulling a camper

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County police arrested two people late Thursday after officers chased an RV pulling a camper. The chase originated in McIntosh County where deputies there started chasing the RV, according to a Glynn County police news release.

Glynn County was notified by McIntosh authorities at about 11:17 p.m. that the RV was headed southbound on Interstate 95.

“A GCPD officer successfully deployed stop sticks at Exit 36, deflating the RV’s tires, but the vehicle continued southbound,” the news release states. “A second GCPD officer deployed additional stop sticks at Exit 29, further damaging the RV’s tires.”

While driving on its rims, the RV exited I 95 at Exit 29, heading westbound before making a U-turn near Travel Centers of America and continuing eastbound on Highway 17, the news release states.

The chase concluded when the RV stopped on top of the Sidney Lanier Bridge where the two suspects were taken into custody. Arrested were Roberto Ortiz, the driver, and Shaina Boucle, the passenger.

Investigators learned that the RV was reported stolen from a dealership in West Virginia and the camper was reported stolen from a dealership in Virginia, the news release states.

