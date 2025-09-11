RV garage dispute sparks 2-year-long dispute between Jacksonville veteran and HOA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A retired Navy officer in Jacksonville won a legal fight against his homeowner’s association, but he says the battle is far from over.

Samuel Onwujiobi built an RV garage in 2023 at his home on Cliff Cottage Drive, claiming he had full approval from the Westland Communities Association. He showed Action News Jax documents, including an HOA approval email and a Duval County building permit. But months later, the HOA reversed course—sending violation letters and threatening daily fines unless the garage was removed.

“It was supposed to be a retirement upgrade,” Onwujiobi said. “Leave me alone to live life and enjoy the liberties that I personally fought for!”

In August 2025, a Duval County judge ruled in Onwujiobi’s favor, ordering the HOA to stop enforcement and pay nearly $7,000 in attorney’s fees. But Onwujiobi says the HOA is refusing to pay and is now appealing the judgment.

“The HOA president is insisting on continuing the case by appealing it,” he said. “I would rather they make me whole and bear the cost of removing it, if they so wish. Or abide by the court’s decision.”

The HOA’s attorney, Bryan Davis, responded in an email:

“Thank you for reaching out. Because this is ongoing litigation, I’m limited in what I can share. That said, this case is not about permits; it’s about the Association’s duty to apply its covenants consistently and fairly to all homeowners. The Association has a fiduciary responsibility to enforce those rules uniformly. The trial court’s ruling may be reviewed, and it would be premature to comment further until that process is complete. What I can say is this: the Association is not targeting any individual. Its role is to preserve the integrity of the community’s covenants for the benefit of all residents, and we respect the judicial process as it moves forward.”

Onwujiobi says the garage costs around $26,000 to build, including pouring concrete. And in a twist, the RV that sparked the dispute? He sold it.

“I’m very worried that he just wants to make trouble,” Onwujiobi said. “The judge has spoken. The courts have spoken. Let sleeping dogs lie.”

