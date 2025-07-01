Mayport-based sailors intercept Iranian missiles, Navy says

Sailors stationed in Jacksonville were part of the battle with Iran in the Middle East.

The Navy said the USS Thomas Hudner and USS The Sullivans, both based at Naval Station Mayport, intercepted Iranian missiles.

Other destroyers that also intercepted Iranian missiles include the USS Arleigh Burke, USS Oscar Austin, and USS Paul Ignatius.

Senior military leaders praised sailors aboard the USS Thomas Hudner during a visit to Souda Bay, Greece, on Sunday.

The USS Thomas Hudner, which left Mayport in February, has been conducting operations in the Eastern Mediterranean with other U.S. Navy destroyers to support regional security and stability.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I am incredibly proud of these sailors and grateful for their service,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force Gen. Dan Caine said. “They have made tremendous contributions to America’s, and the region’s, security.”

“Thomas Hudner represents the best and the highest standard of our Navy,” U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Commander, Adm. Stuart B. Munsch

Earlier this month, the USS Thomas Hudner represented the Navy during the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, showcasing its operational reach across four geographic theaters.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.