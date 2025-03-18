‘Salem Witch Trial’: Second Duval DOGE meeting sparks fiery comments from community members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The second Duval DOGE hearing brought fireworks from council members and members of the public alike, with many raising concerns about the appearance of politics and partisanship surrounding the push for spending cuts.

It was standing room only during the Tuesday meeting and sparks started flying almost immediately.

“If this is how DOGE is going to start then it is clear that it’s going to crash and burn, and I hope that it does,” said Councilmember Jimmy Peluso (D-District 7).

Peluso criticized Committee Chair Ron Salem (R-Group 2 At-Large), accusing him of using his Duval DOGE effort as a publicity stunt.

“If you don’t want to be here then you don’t have to be here,” Salem fired back at Peluso.

Of the roughly 25 people who came to the podium to speak, only two spoke in support.

“This can only help save taxpayer dollars. I think the biggest thing I’m hearing is DOGE derangement syndrome,” said DOGE supporter John Scott.

The majority of speakers voiced concerns, including the fact no Democrats were selected to serve on the DOGE committee.

“The fact that you do not have any Democratic representation on this committee is a crime!” said Leslie Andreda, an opponent of the Duval DOGE Special Committee.

Some questioned why JSO, the largest item in the budget, will be off-limits.

Others like Mike Ludwick suggested the committee’s true intent is to attack Mayor Donna Deegan.

“It’s time to rename it what it really is, The Salem Witch Trial,” said Ludwick.

Related: “Duval DOGE” meeting sparks protests as mayor urges council members to avoid “chainsaw” approach to cost-cutting

Chair Salem defended the special committee after the meeting wrapped up.

When we asked whether he regretted using the “DOGE” monicker, he argued opponents are conflating the national DOGE with his local effort.

“I think they’re mainly upset about the national DOGE effort and I understand they’re upset about that. But our efforts are more targeted,” said Salem.

According to Salem, the special committee will begin by looking at seven specific areas.

Related: ‘The rest of it’s on the table’: Council Finance Chair details new “Duval DOGE” effort

Those include analyzing banking and credit card services across city agencies, along with the use of city credit cards by city employees.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Salem suggested possibly hiring a private company to monitor their use and possibly reduce the total number of cards.

The committee will also look at potentially consolidating city facilities like community centers, parks and libraries.

Additionally, children’s services were identified as a possible service that could be consolidated.

Duval DOGE committee members will also look at capital projects that have not seen any financial activity for a least a year, city agencies that have grown faster than the county’s population, and how much the city charges its independent authorities.

Salem also indicated he doesn’t expect the committee member lineup to change, despite the lack of Democrats.

Members of the public who wish to share their thoughts with the committee can email DuvalDOGE@coj.net.

Read: Springfield warehouse demolished after partial collapse onto road

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.