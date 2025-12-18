Salvation  Army Angel Tree brings holiday joy to thousands in Northeast Florida 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of children across Northeast Florida will wake up to a brighter holiday this year as The Salvation Army had its Angel Tree distribution on Wednesday.

The former Bealls department store was transformed into a massive holiday workshop, filled with bicycles, toys, and even televisions, along with blankets and plenty of holiday goods. For the hundreds of local families in attendance, the event represented more than just gifts; it offered a sense of relief and hope during a challenging season.

“God shows up and shows out,” Brittney said, her face beaming with joy as she collected her items. “He uses the right people, my kind of people.”

She was not alone in her gratitude. Volunteers spent hours helping families load their vehicles with bags of holiday cheer.

According to Major Keith Biggers, Commander of The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida, the program is reaching thousands of households.

“There are over 600 families here in Jacksonville today,” Major Biggers said. “Total, we are going to have 3,500 throughout Northeast Florida, with 2,100 of those right here in Jacksonville.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The distribution is the culmination of a month-long process that began when families filled out wish lists for their children. Thanks to the generosity of local donors who “adopted” these angels, those lists were transformed into reality.

For the volunteers who make the event possible, the reward is seeing the immediate impact on their neighbors.

“They cry, they never expect the magnitude that they get,” said volunteer Diane Bailey.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.