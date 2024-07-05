Sample ballots now available on Duval County Supervisor of Elections website

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sample ballots and information on the upcoming Primary and General Election are now available on the Duval County Supervisor of Elections website.

Those interested can also request a vote-by-mail ballot, review and update their voter registration information, and find out where to vote on Election Day.

To see the sample ballot, visit www.duvalelections.gov and select “My Voter Status.” Enter your name and date of birth.

Anyone with questions about the Primary Election, can visit the www.duvalelections.gov website or call 904-255-VOTE (8683).

