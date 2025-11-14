San Marco Branch Library to seal time capsule during 75th anniversary celebration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Public Library is celebrating the 75th anniversary of San Marco Branch Library with a Call for Memories and a series of public programs highlighting the neighborhood’s past, present and future on November 15.

The celebration begins at 11 a.m. with a History Chat led by longtime San Marco resident, local business owner, and community leader E. Zimmerman “Zim” Boulos, who will share stories and historical insights about the outdoor sculptures found throughout San Marco.

At 12 p.m., the library will hold a 75th anniversary Time Capsule Ceremony, where photos and memories from both the library and community will be sealed for future generations. The capsule is scheduled to be reopened in 2050 in honor of the branch’s 100th anniversary.

Saturday’s event will also include a photo station to capture memories of the day, a display of archival San Marco documents (available for first-time public viewing), family activities with the Museum of Science and History (MOSH), trivia, book giveaways, and light refreshments.

WHEN: Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: San Marco Branch Library, 1513 Lasalle St., Jacksonville, FL 32207

WHO: Free and open to the public

©2025 Cox Media Group