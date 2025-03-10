San Marco flooding relief project could soon be one step closer to completion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first part of the $42.5 million pump station and flooding improvement project in San Marco could be done by the end of the month, after Action News Jax saw flooded roads in the neighborhood from heavy rain early Monday morning.

Haskell, the company working with the City of Jacksonville to put a new pump station on LaSalle Street to reduce street flooding from storms, says the station could be online by the end of March or beginning of April.

Action News Jax has been following efforts to reduce flooding in San Marco since 2023, when we first told you about the groundbreaking for the project. The city says it’s meant to improve the stormwater drainage system in San Marco to pull floodwater off the roads and put it into the St. Johns River.

Sharon Reichert has been living in San Marco for the last 22 years. She hasn’t been waiting as long for the pump station to be built, but says it’s an improvement the area has needed for years.

“There’s a lot of problems in this area because we’re so close to the river,” Reichert said, “if we have a really bad hurricane or a lot of rain, it can be 2 or 3 days before you can get out.”

She lives about a block from LaSalle Street and often hears crews working on the pump project early in the morning. Reichert tells Action News Jax it’s been a long time coming.

“I think everyone in the neighborhood is looking forward to it,” said Reichert.

Haskell tells Action News Jax the entire project is expected to be done sometime next year. While the pump station may come online at the end of the month, the company says people will see the most significant improvements once the entire project is complete.

