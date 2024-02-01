San Marco Preservation Society to hold town hall on proposed controversial storage unit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thursday there’s an opportunity for San Marco neighbors to share their thoughts on the new proposal to build a storage unit in the area.

Last year a split vote on city council blocked the proposed storage unit from getting built. It was supposed to go on the corner of Hendricks Avenue and Prudential Drive, just near the riverfront.

The proposal is being reintroduced for city approval, and neighbors are still not happy.

“You don’t have to put a storage unit right here,” said Frank Hughes, a neighbor.

A controversial plan to put a storage unit in close proximity to the river is at the center of a town hall meeting Thursday night.

The San Marco Preservation Society is inviting neighbors to learn about the new proposal for a storage unit.

When the project plans were first proposed there was a lot of pushback from the community.

City council member Joe Carlucci, who represents San Marco told Action News Jax in January the developer is now proposing 40 percent self storage, 40 percent multi-family units and 20 percent retail space.

Originally, Carlucci said the plan called for the building to be about 80 percent self-storage and roughly 20 percent retail space.

Neighbors said a storage unit is just not meant for this area.

“I really feel like we do not need a storage unit here,” said Hughes. “We need restaurants, we are like one block away from the river.”

The town hall will start at 6pm Thursday at Aspire Church in San Marco.

