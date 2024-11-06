Santa Claus is coming to The Avenues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The holiday season is officially kicking off at The Avenues and Santa is scheduled to make his grand entrance in style Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the shopping mall. Families will also be able to enjoy a festive afternoon with the Jacksonville Jaguars mascot, Jaxon de Ville, DJ Wizkidd, raffles and giveaways, a news release from The Avenues states.

The Santa Photo Experience will be open on Monday – Friday from 2 – 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., and from noon – 6 p.m. on Sunday. Hours will be extended after Thanksgiving. Reservations are encouraged. Make your preferred Santa reservations by clicking here.

The shopping center will also feature Caring Santa, an exclusive event from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 8 for children with special needs and their families. Reservations are required for this private, sensory-friendly experience. Click here to reserve a spot.

Shoppers can also bring their pets to take pictures with Santa from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec 1. Click here for reservations.

