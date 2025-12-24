Santa cleared to enter Florida, kids can get custom certificate from Commissioner of Agriculture

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s good boys and girls can get certificates showing that Santa Claus is cleared to enter the Sunshine State to deliver gifts to their homes this Christmas Eve.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson’s office is offering parents and guardians the chance to create the Certificates of Clearance by visiting the website christmas.fdacs.gov.

“From our beaches to our farmlands, Florida families know how to make Christmas special. I’m proud to partner with my pal Santa again this year to ensure he and his reindeer have everything they need to make their travels as safe and smooth as possible,” Commissioner Wilton Simpson said in a news release. “Children across Florida can celebrate Santa’s official clearance with a fun keepsake certificate – a reminder that Florida always cherishes its families and traditions.”

When parents or guardians visit the website, they’ll just have to create an account and will receive a digital certificate and letter to download and print for each child ahead of Santa’s arrival.

On Thursday, Simpson issued “Emergency Order 2025-CHRISTMAS” which “makes clear that Santa Claus does not need permits, paperwork, approvals, or government permission of any kind to deliver Christmas cheer to Florida families.”

