From scoops to support: Ben and Jerry’s Nocatee honors vets and dogs on Best Friends Day

By Malina Cureton, Action News Jax
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Ben and Jerry’s Nocatee celebrates “National Best Friends Day” on Sunday, June 8, with a fundraising campaign aimed at supporting veterans and dogs.

The event, Best Friends Ice Cream Paw-ty, is free and marks the launch of Scoops and Service: a $10,000 fundraiser with K9s For Warriors.

In addition, Steve Chubbuck, a veteran and former co-owner of the event, will be honored for his belief in dogs possessing healing powers.

Details about the event:

WHEN:

Sunday, June 8 from 2:00 – 3:00 PM

WHERE:

Ben & Jerry’s – Nocatee

295 Pine Lake Dr., Suite C101a

Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

Doggie desserts and two free scoops with sprinkles are included for those who bring their dog.

