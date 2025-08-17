Second arrest made in connection with June deadly parking lot shooting: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) announced a second arrest in the deadly parking lot shooting that took place in June at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Touchton Road.

Detectives determined that 24-year-old Natania Ribot was the driver of the car that gunman Josiah Martinez used to leave the scene in.

JSO detectives identified Martinez as the gunman and arrested him last month.

He is currently in Duval County jail facing a Murder charge.

JSO says Ribot was arrested for Accessory After the Fact (felony) after detectives interviewed her.

She is currently behind bars in the Duval County jail.

