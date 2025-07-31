Second Duval County motorcyclist killed in two days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Lem Turner Road Thursday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it happened when a man driving an SUV northbound on the road attempted to make a U-turn at the Prospect Street intersection in Riverview.

The driver steered into the path of a motorcyclist, identified as a man in his mid-30s, who was riding southbound.

The two collided, and the motorcyclist later died at the hospital.

The SUV driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Another Jacksonville motorcyclist died just the day before in a similar crash with an SUV.

This is the 91st traffic death in Duval County this year and the 23rd involving a motorcyclist.

