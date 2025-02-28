Second Kamiya 86 owner pleads guilty to hiring, housing undocumented immigrants

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The owner of the Jacksonville Beach Kamiya 86 Asian Bistro and Sushi Bar is pleading guilty to harboring and hiring undocumented immigrants.

The Department of Justice made the announcement Friday.

37-year-old Jacksonville woman Ping Ping Zheng is the second owner of a Kamiya 86 location in the area to face this charge.

Action News Jax reported earlier this month when the owner of the Ponte Vedra Beach location, Hua Yao Ke, entered a guilty plea.

The two restaurants were first raided by law enforcement back in August.

According to the plea agreement, Zheng employed undocumented immigrants at the restaurant. She also provided them free housing and transportation between the home and the restaurant.

The workers were paid in cash, meaning taxes were not deducted from their wages.

As part of the agreement, Zheng has agreed to forfeit the Jacksonville home and a transit van.

A sentencing date has not yet been sent, but the DOJ said she could face up to 10 years in prison.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security, U.S. Border Patrol, and the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

