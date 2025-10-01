Security top of mind as Jacksonville’s Jewish community marks Yom Kippur

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jewish communities across the country are observing Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year on the Jewish calendar. But alongside prayer and reflection, safety is also top of mind.

The heightened concern comes on the heels of two recent tragedies — a mass shooting at a Mormon church in Michigan over the weekend, and the deadly attack at a Catholic church in Minnesota just a month ago.

At the Jewish Community Alliance in Jacksonville, worshippers must show ID or swipe a badge just to get through the front doors.

Inside, a retired FBI agent, now with the Jewish Federation and Foundation of Northeast Florida, is working with congregations to navigate difficult questions: who can carry a firearm during worship — and who cannot.

Alex Silverstein, a nearly 30-year FBI veteran, serves as Community Security Director for the Jewish Federation and Foundation of Northeast Florida, and the Secure Community Network, which manages security for Jewish institutions across the U.S. and parts of Canada.

“Secure Community Network is the safety and security agency for the Jewish Federations of America,” Silverstein said. “So we oversee security for the Jewish community for the U.S. and parts of Canada.”

Florida law permits both concealed and open carry, but synagogues and Jewish facilities — as private property — can set their own rules.

“In the state of Florida, both concealed carry and open carry of firearms is a protected right,” Silverstein said. “It’s a right that can be limited on private property. Almost all synagogues, Chabads, Jewish facilities are private properties.”

Silverstein said the goal isn’t to ban firearms, but to ensure they’re handled responsibly.

“We don’t advocate banning firearms in synagogues. Not at all,” he said. “What we do advocate is thoughtfulness, with an emphasis on training and responsibility.”

That means safety strategies go beyond simply having armed congregants.

“The person with a gun solves the person with a gun problem,” Silverstein said. “We start with congregational training. We want to increase situational awareness so that we add more eyes and ears to help keep the synagogue safe.”

As Northeast Florida’s Jewish families gather for Yom Kippur services, leaders say vigilance, training, and preparedness are as much a part of their safety plan as prayer itself.

