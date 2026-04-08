Security footage shows deadly officer-involved shooting at Jacksonville gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released building security camera footage and police officer body camera footage of a deadly officer-involved shooting at a Jacksonville gas station from March 17.

It appears to show a “suicide by cop” situation. The incident happened at a Gate gas station on Bowden Road and I-95.

As seen on security camera footage, Suspect Michael Krause Jr, 49, went into the gas station, walked around for a few minutes, then pulled out a Glock-19 replica airsoft gun and told the clerk to call the police.

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JSO says a store clerk called 911, reporting an armed robbery while customers ran away. Krause said he wanted to die and wanted police to kill him.

Krause told people outside the gas station in the parking lot that he planned to come out shooting.

When police arrived, Krause yelled out of the gas station asking “Ready?.”

The body camera footage shows JSO Officer Cascante running towards the people in the parking lot. The security camera footage shows Krause coming out of the gas station and going towards Officer Cascante, who was in a tactical position at his patrol car.

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The body camera shows a bystander attempting to tell the officer that the suspect only wanted to hurt himself.

Security cameras show Krause was walking towards the officer with a gun pointed at him, so the officer started shooting. Krause was hit and later died.

Action News Jax also looked at public records and found Krause had a criminal history that stretched back to the mid-1990s, with his most recent arrest in October. The charges include petit theft and possession of a controlled substance.

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