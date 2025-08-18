Local

Semi truck fire shuts down I-295 at Beach Boulevard | First Alert Traffic

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
I-295 crash Interstate 295 southbound at Beach Boulevard was closed Monday morning (Aug. 18, 2025) due to a semi truck fire.
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Traffic on Interstate 295 southbound at Beach Boulevard is being diverted Monday morning due to a semi truck on fire, Jacksonville police said just after 4 a.m.

Police said the roadway will be closed until further notice and I-295 traffic is being diverted onto Beach Boulevard.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News