Semi-truck rolls over on I-95 State Road 16

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash early Friday morning about a semi-truck rolled over.

The semi-truck was driving southbound on I-95 on State Road 16 in the outside lane.

According to FHP, the front right passenger side tire had blown out.

The driver attempted to stop on the outside shoulder but lost control and hit the guardrail.

The car continued into the gore area and struck a set of trees.

The car came to a stop on its roof in the gore area.

The driver has minor injuries.

