Local

Semi-truck rolls over on I-95 State Road 16

Iulia Pugachev was issued a notice to appear for criminal violations of operating a motor vehicle with no registration, imitation of a Florida Highway Patrol unit and misuse of a dealer license plate.

Woman arrested for painting car same as DHP vehicle A woman who "fell in love with the color scheme” was arrested in Florida for painting her car to resemble a Florida Highway Patrol unit. (atomimage/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash early Friday morning about a semi-truck rolled over.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The semi-truck was driving southbound on I-95 on State Road 16 in the outside lane.

According to FHP, the front right passenger side tire had blown out.

Read: Celebration of life and fundraiser for two kids who tragically lost both parents, months apart

The driver attempted to stop on the outside shoulder but lost control and hit the guardrail.

The car continued into the gore area and struck a set of trees.

Read: Police said ‘AK-style’ rifles used in Moncrief shooting that left one person in critical condition

The car came to a stop on its roof in the gore area.

The driver has minor injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!