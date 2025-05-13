‘Senior member’ of ‘Sex, Money, Murder’ gang arrested in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man who deputies say is a “senior member” of the “Sex, Money, Murder” gang was arrested in St. Johns County, the Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Andrew Mariano, 23, of Flagler Estates, was taken into custody “on charges related to racketeering, conspiracy to commit homicide, directing activities of a criminal gang, and money laundering,” SJSO said in a Facebook post.

He was one of ten “senior members” arrested around the state, SJSO said.

The arrest was a result of a years-long investigation by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office into the “Sex, Money, Murder” gang, which is affiliated with the Bloods, a major street gang.

“Additionally, detectives discovered a kill list of the gang members’ intended victims and notified them before the crimes occurred. Ultimately, saving their lives,” BSO said in a news release.

For Mariano’s arrest, a warrant was served on his home by SJSO and BSO. Guns and drugs were discovered at that time, authorities said.

“The investigation revealed Mariano is responsible for trafficking in drugs and firearms across northeast Florida,” SJSO said in its post.

SJSO said Mariano is out of jail on bond.

