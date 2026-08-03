Seven displaced after fire rips through Westside apartment building

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the Belmont Apartments on the Westside at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Sunday after a fire ripped through one of the buildings.

Video taken at the scene shows severe damage to one of the apartment buildings, with several windows on the top floor shattered. The building is stained with smoke above the openings of multiple units, and glass was scattered along the floor.

JFRD confirmed that seven people and one dog have been displaced.

One couple told Action News Jax that their apartment was one of the units destroyed in the fire. They said the fire started after they heard a loud boom.

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When we spoke with them off camera, they were waiting on the Red Cross in their car.

JFRD says the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

We’ll keep you updated online and on air.

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