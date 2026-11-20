JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The JEA Board approved a plan to fix issues related to the collection of fees from large commercial customers this week.

The fix comes after it was uncovered early this year that the utility had failed to collect tens of millions of dollars over the past several decades.

But JEA has indicated it likely will not be able to recoup most of the past fees.

Jacksonville City Councilmember Ron Salem (R-Group 2 At-Large) was JEA liaison when the additional capacity fee issue was uncovered in March and helped lead the council’s investigation into the issue in the ensuing months.

“What’s very important to me is that we have a process going forward that we make sure we’re collecting these things. It’s a shame that it happened,” said Salem.

Council auditors estimated as much as $55 million may have been left on the table over the years.

But JEA argued that’s likely an inflated number, as auditors only accounted for one of the two factors that trigger additional capacity fees.

“Those calculations considered the 20% usage threshold but did not consistently account for the second required condition under the existing tariff, a change in use or an expansion of operations,” said a JEA spokesperson in an emailed statement. “Because both conditions must be satisfied for the additional capacity fee to apply, estimates that considered only the 20% threshold potentially overestimated the potential fees owed and may have been artificially high.

But JEA does not know what the true total is and doesn’t plan to calculate the full scope of the historical failure to collect additional capacity fees.

That’s because there’s a four-year statute of limitations on the collection of the fees, blocking JEA from billing for older charges.

“We have to deal with the numbers that we have and clearly make sure through our auditors that this process is solid going forward so we don’t get into this position again and collect whatever we can on the past capacity fees,” said Salem.

JEA will start a reconciliation process in January to calculate what it will be able to collect going back as far as 2023.

“JEA will not be able to reliably project the total additional capacity fees to be collected until the reconciliation process is completed,” said a JEA spokesperson in an emailed statement.

Mayor Donna Deegan’s office said it supports the fix proposed by JEA.

“The JEA Board and staff have done productive work on this issue. Clear, consistent policies help make sure growth is managed fairly and responsibly. We also thank the City Council and the Inspector General for their attention to this matter,” said a spokesperson with the mayor’s office.

Salem argued it’s the best solution on the table for a problem that should have been addressed years ago.

“And I’m optimistic that the board is gonna open up a wide net and get a CEO in here as quickly as we can, but with the qualifications on water and electricity to move JEA forward,” said Salem.

JEA’s reconciliation process is expected to be completed next September.

A new collection policy also begins in 2027, which will include JEA notifying customers if their usage increases to the point where it could trigger additional fees.

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