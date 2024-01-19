Local

Shands Bridge to close for three consecutive weekends starting Jan. 26

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers looking to cross to and from Clay and St. Johns County will need another way to do so.

Starting Fri., Jan. 26, the Shands Bridge is expected to be closed on three consecutive weekends. The Florida Department of Transportation said the closures will be to allow for grating replacement.

Bridge closures are planned for the following periods:

  • Friday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 29 at 4 a.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 2 at 9 p.m. through Monday, Feb. 5 at 4 a.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. through Monday, Feb. 12 at 4 a.m. (if necessary)

FDOT advises all drivers to take the Buckman Bridge as illustrated in the graphic below.

The Shands Bridge experienced lane closures back in November and December of 2023 for repairs.

Starting Jan. 26, the Shands Bridge will be closed on three consecutive weekends.

