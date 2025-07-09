Local

Shands bridge lane closures, delays expected through Thursday morning: FDOT

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Grating replacement work on the Shands Bridge was completed Sunday, Feb. 4, eliminating the need for a closure the weekend of Feb. 9.
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Drivers in St. Johns and Clay Counties should expect traffic delays at the Shands Bridge beginning Wednesday due to planned maintenance.

From Wednesday at noon onward, there will be lane closures with flaggers directing traffic.

The bridge is expected to fully reopen on Thursday morning.

Drivers are advised to use a different route, like the Buckman Bridge, if possible.

A new four-lane bridge is set to be constructed just south of the existing Shands Bridge. It’s expected to be completed by 2030.

Below is a rendering of what it should look like:

St. Johns River Bridge rendering New St. Johns River Bridge rendering from FDOT

Comments on this article
