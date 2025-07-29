The Shania Twain Foundation will donate 150,00 meals to Feeding Northeast Florida

Jacksonville, Fla — Music legend Shania Twain is passionate about ending food insecurity in vulnerable communities. Currently, food insecurity is at an all-time high, and donations to food banks have dropped drastically. In the spirit of giving back, Shania and the Shania Twain Foundation are donating to local food banks at every stop on her tour. During her engagement at Daily Place, Feeding Northeast Florida will receive a donation of $25,000, providing meals for 100,000 people. The donation highlights the Shania Twain Foundation’s commitment and Shania’s deep passion to end hunger across the nation.

“At the Shania Twain Foundation, we believe everyone deserves access to nutritious food,” said Shania Twain, founder of the Shania Twain Foundation. “These donations to Feeding Northeast Florida will provide direct support in Jacksonville and beyond. We can make a meaningful impact across the country by helping to ensure that food banks are well stocked and, in turn, uplift people in every city we visit this summer.”

“We’re deeply grateful to Shania Twain for her generous gift,” said Susan King, President and CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida. “Her support will provide more than 150,000 meals to families across Northeast Florida who are struggling. Shania’s kindness and heartfelt commitment to helping others shines through in this gift—it’s a powerful reminder of the good we can do when we come together.”

Founded by music icon and humanitarian Shania Twain, the Shania Twain Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children and families facing poverty and food insecurity. The foundation supports programs across North America that provide access to food, education, mental well-being and other essential resources for underserved communities. The foundation’s goal is to develop strategic partnerships and provide funding and grants that will support under-resourced organizations in their efforts to lift the most vulnerable in their communities.

Feeding Northeast Florida

Shania will perform at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, July 29-30, 2025.