‘Shanna needs a guy’: Authorities release texts in Jared Bridegan murder-for-hire case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The State Attorney’s Office on Monday publicly released text message exchanges between Shanna Gardner and people close to her.

Gardner and her estranged husband – Mario Fernandez Saldana – are accused of plotting the murder of Gardner’s ex-husband Jared Bridegan in February 2022.

The release from the State Attorney’s Office comes less than two weeks after the state’s star witness, Henry Tenon, who initially admitted to shooting Bridegan, withdrew his guilty plea.

Here are some text messages between Gardner and her friend Kim Jensen from 2015:

Gardner: “S*&! I’m just not having a good day.”

Jensen: “Don’t write the day off as bad yet! I’m still trying to send stupid to prison.”

“If I can’t make a casserole, prison is the next best option.”

Another text message exchange shows a conversation between Jensen and someone named Susan Lee:

Jensen: “Shanna needs a guy.”

Lee: “What kind of guy?”

Jensen: “The kind that performs permanent disappearing acts on certain people.”

This message is from an exchange between Jensen and Gardner:

Gardner: “Just when I think doing this whole one week off/on thing is a good idea. It gives me such great pleasure imagining slitting his throat.”

We know this is Gardner because of the way the State Attorney’s Office labeled the messages. We also confirmed using LexisNexis that the number on the left belongs to Jensen.

Chris Carson is a Criminal Defense Attorney not affiliated with this case.

Now that Tenon has withdrawn his guilty plea, Carson said these messages will serve to provide context to the circumstances leading up to Bridegan’s death.

“They don’t have a cooperating witness any longer as of the withdrawal of the plea a few weeks ago. So because of that, they have to use circumstantial evidence because they have to present some manner of evidence to show the connection, to show the plan and show how it all went,” Carson said.

