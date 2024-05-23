‘She watched him drown to his death:’ VA family awarded $1.3M in drowning settlement against Airbnb

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The family of a teenage boy who died last year after drowning in a Clay County pool filed a wrongful death lawsuit and was awarded $1.3 million in a settlement. The Virginia family’s attorney told Action News Jax the Airbnb lacked the necessary safety features.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The family of three rented an Orange Park Airbnb last year in May for vacation. But their visit turned tragic when 16-year-old Cameron Brown drowned in the pool.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

President-Elect of Florida Justice Association, Todd Michaels, said there were no proper safety measures in place when Cameron went for a swim.

Michaels said, “What the owners of the Airbnb hadn’t warned him about was a very steep and drastic slope, almost a drop-off in the shallow end. He went from being in the shallow water to underwater almost immediately.”

If the pool had a safety line installed, Cameron would still be alive, according to Michaels.

“The pool had two rings on both sides that were attached. Specially for the purpose for the purpose to bring a safety line across it. It would have given people notice that it’s going to get deep, he said. “It would also give someone who is falling to grab onto. You’re talking about a rope that could save a life. It is necessary, and it’s only under $100.”

Action News Jax called an Airbnb representative who said the owner or host of the Airbnb is responsible for letting renters know of any hazards and safety features.

Michaels added the mother jumped into the pool to save her son.

“Because of his body weight, she wasn’t able to get him out of the pool. She watched him drown to his death, " according to Michaels.

The parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Airbnb in 2023. The owner of the property was not named in the lawsuit. Ultimately the family was awarded $1.3 million in a settlement in March of this year.

The Brown family did not want to speak to the media but encouraged others to ask questions about safety measures when booking an Airbnb.

16-year-old on vacation drowned at Airbnb The family of a teenage boy who died last year after drowning in a clay county pool filed a wrongful death lawsuit and was awarded $1.3 million in a settlement. (WJAX)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.