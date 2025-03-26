Sheriff: Man accused of trafficking meth tells Putnam deputies ‘there’s nothing wrong with drugs’

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A man pulled over for traffic violations March 19 in Putnam County was arrested after deputies said he was “falling in and out of sleep” during the stop.

Thomas Carpenter, 41, had children in the car with him and his passenger told the deputy she and Carpenter smoked marijuana in the vehicle prior to the traffic stop, a Putnam County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

“Carpenter was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail,” the news release states. “During a search at the jail deputies found 11 small, tied sandwich bags with a crystal-like substance in the front of his underwear.”

The substance tested positive for methamphetamine - about 322 grams, the news release states. In a post on social media, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Carpenter told authorities, “There’s nothing wrong with drugs.”

Carpenter was charged with amphetamine trafficking, possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver, 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, smuggling contraband into a county detention facility and three counts of drug paraphernalia, the news release states.

He also was in violation of his parole and remains in jail without bond. He was released from the state prison system in December 2024 after serving a three-year sentence, the news release states.

Putnam County drug bust Items seized in a March 19 Putnam County drug bust. Arrested was Thomas Carpenter, 41. (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

