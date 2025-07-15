Local

Sheriff’s office looking for missing Columbia County man

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Donald Mills Donald Mills, 68, went missing from his residence located in Five Points in Columbia County on Monday. (Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are looking for a missing 68-year-old man last seen Monday. Donald Mills, 68, went missing from his residence located in Five Points in Columbia County, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Donald suffers from a diminished mental capacity,” a sheriff’s office social media post states.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt with black shoes. He has a tattoo on his left forearm with the initials, “DAM.”

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Columbia County Dispatch at 386-719-2005.

