Sheriff’s office looking for missing Columbia County man

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are looking for a missing 68-year-old man last seen Monday. Donald Mills, 68, went missing from his residence located in Five Points in Columbia County, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Donald suffers from a diminished mental capacity,” a sheriff’s office social media post states.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt with black shoes. He has a tattoo on his left forearm with the initials, “DAM.”

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Columbia County Dispatch at 386-719-2005.

