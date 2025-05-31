Shooting reported near Regency-area gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 2:40 p.m. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office just released more information about a shooting off Regency Square Boulevard.

Investigators said a man in his 20s was shot in the foot during a road rage incident.

Police said the victim and another person got out of their vehicles at an intersection of Tredinick Parkway and Commerce Center Drive and started arguing. That’s when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired.

The suspect has been detained, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is at the Speedway gas station on Regency Square Boulevard.

A shooting was reported there at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Action News Jax is on the scene.

We’re expecting to learn more information soon.

Check back here for updates.

