‘Shooting for success’: Read USA students, teen tutors help each other grow

Some local children are getting one-on-one support in their reading journey through the “Teen Tutors” program from Read USA.

The program builds readers and creates special bonds between readers and their tutors.

Taylor Brown is a Read USA literacy tutor. She meets after school with her student three times a week.

“She’ll get the book and then we’ll do the prompts, the questions before we read the book, so she can like, kind of get her inference out of what she thinks about the book,” Brown said.

Brown works with nine-year-old Raykeah Finley, who says she’s up for the challenge.

“Even when I’m tired and I don’t wanna work, I still do it. And, like, it’s fun being there,” Raykeah said.

Raykeah is thriving, with seven months of reading growth in three months. Raykeah said she’s motivated by the desire for a career.

“I want to be like a professional at doing something, like, or if I can say I was a professional at reading or professional at learning,” she said.

Read USA trains and employs local teens like Brown, a sophomore at Ed White High School. Tutoring sessions are supervised by certified reading teachers who can provide feedback and support.

Read USA said its data shows students in the program are 68% more likely to see an improvement in reading skills. The students also saw gains in reading comprehension.

Brown plans to become a child psychiatrist or neurologist. She said she benefits from the program, developing, “Patience, empathy, confidence.”

“This job is definitely helping me prepare for those level positions,” Brown said.

Raykeah’s mom, Akevia Pough, got emotional talking about her daughter’s progress.

“I definitely see her shooting for success and just knowing how to thrive around any environment,” Pough said.

