Shooting under investigation in Callahan, Nassau deputies say

CALLAHAN, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Callahan, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened on Gwen Avenue, which is east of U.S. 301.

NCSO said that “this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.”

Action News Jax is working to get more details and will have updates as they become available.

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