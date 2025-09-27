Local

Shots fired outside Riverside High School football game, internal DCPS message says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An internal message addressed to Duval County Public Schools staff and obtained by Action News Jax reports that a shooting happened outside of a football game Friday night at Riverside High School. The team was hosting a match-up with Raines.

The message claims that multiple shots were fired approximately one block from the school’s location on McDuff Avenue as the crowd was leaving.

The message, which we obtained just before 9:30 pm, also said there were no confirmed injuries or suspects in custody.

Action News Jax has reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for confirmation and additional details.

