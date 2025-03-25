‘The show must go on!’: FSCJ Artist Series announces 25/26 Broadway in Jacksonville lineup

The FSCJ Artist Series Broadway has announced the newest shows coming to Jacksonville for the 2025/2026 season.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, will bring in five major Broadway shows to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts for the first time.

The five shows are:

Clue | Nov 18 - Nov 23, 2025

Mrs. Doubtfire | Feb 10 - Feb 15, 2026

Moulin Rouge! The Musical | Mar 10 - Mar 15, 2026

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical | April 14 - April 19, 2026

Beeltejuice | May 12 - May 17, 2026

Norwegian Cruise Line debuts Beetlejuice Musical aboard ship The Norwegian Cruise Line announced the Beetlejuice Musical would be one of the entertainment options aboard its new ship, the Norwegian Viva. (Norwegian Cruise Line/Norwegian Cruise Line)

Tickets are available NOW, as part of the 25/26 Broadway in Jacksonville Season Subscription. Click the following link to purchase subscriber tickets, but note that individual tickets will be on sale as well.

“A ‘Spectacular, Spectacular’ Broadway Season is headed your way, and it’s going to be dazzling, screamingly funny, and filled with nostalgia,” says Milt Russo, executive director of the FSCJ Artist Series.

Click HERE to learn more about the FSCJ Artist Series, as well as upcoming shows before the 25/26 season.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.