Sign up for Wounded Warrior Project 5K in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Wounded Warrior Project’s Carry Forward 5K will be running through the streets of Jacksonville on Nov. 8. Sign up HERE.

Register as an individual or form a Squad.

$50 for adults

$25 for kids 6-17

Free for kids 5 and under

Wounded Warrior Project is a veterans service organization, dedicated to the well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill, or injured veterans and their families. From mental health and physical wellness to VA benefits assistance, peer support, and more

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.