‘Significant milestone’: Atlantic Sun Conference headed to Jacksonville in 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Atlantic Sun Conference announced a multi-year agreement bringing the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments to Jacksonville in 2026.

This agreement marks the first time that the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) has held both postseason events at the same site since 2013.

“The decision to move the tournaments to Jacksonville represents a significant milestone for the ASUN and underscores the city’s growing reputation as a premier destination for major sporting events,” said Jeff Bacon, ASUN Commissioner. “The process over the past year has been exhaustive and I have been tremendously impressed by the volume of interest in our tournaments from so many incredible cities and venues. In the end, Jacksonville’s passion for sports, alongside its outstanding facilities and hospitality, will create an incredible experience for our student-athletes and fans.”

Both tournaments’ first rounds take place on campus sites, while the quarterfinals through championship finals are being held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

“We are honored to welcome the ASUN Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena,” said Mike Kenny, General Manager, ASM Global. “This prestigious event is a perfect fit for our venue, and we are excited to provide a platform where the talented student-athletes can compete for a championship title. The energy of ASUN basketball will be on full display, and we look forward to creating an unforgettable experience for the teams, fans, and the Jacksonville community.”

The 2026 Championships are set to include all 12 ASUN member institutions, with 24 teams competing in 22 games over a thrilling seven-day span. The ASUN finals are projected to generate more than $10 million in annual economic impact for the city.

“I am proud that Jacksonville has been selected to host the ASUN Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments,” said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan. “We look forward to welcoming the many student-athletes, families, coaches, and fans to our city. The ASUN Tournaments are another shining example of Jacksonville’s fast growth and why we’re a fantastic place to visit. I am grateful for the significant economic impact that will be brought to our community, and to all those who worked so hard to bring it here.”

Members of the ASUN include the University of North Florida, the University of West Georgia, Stetson University, Queens University of Charlotte, and more.

Additional information regarding the 2026 tournament will be released over the next coming months. Fans are encouraged to follow @asunsports on social media to stay up to date, or to click HERE.

