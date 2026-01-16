Silver Alert: 81-year-old Jacksonville woman missing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for 81-year-old Freddie Rudine Starks, who was last seen on Thursday at 6 p.m. near the intersection of Harts Road and Dunn Avenue.

Starks suffers from memory loss, raising concerns for her safety due to her age and cognitive issues. She was last seen driving a silver 2014 Ford Escape with Florida tag HTTC30, which has a Mike Davidson Ford license plate cover.⁣⁣⁣

Starks is described as 5′ 5″, weighing approximately 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a red barrette and a blue floral top, blue pants and a dark blue windbreaker with a hood.

Authorities urge anyone who sees Starks or has information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.