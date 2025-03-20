Silver Alert: Missing Jacksonville woman with Alzheimer’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a local woman who may be endangered.

75-year-old Ina Williams Morris was reported missing by her husband around 5 P.M. Wednesday after he said she drove off in his car during a medical visit without his knowledge.

Police said they were told she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Mrs. Morris is believed to be driving the 2006 black Mercedes E350 with the Florida tag DAW-G10.

The car has tinted windows and a front bumper license plate with the Georgia Bulldogs letter “G.”

She is described as 5′2″ with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Atlantic Boulevard east of Kernan Boulevard wearing a blue and white shirt, white pants, white new balance shoes, and a cast on her left wrist.

Anyone with information on where Mrs. Morris may be is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

