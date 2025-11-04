SILVER ALERT: Missing South Florida man’s truck spotted in Jacksonville, police say

The truck of a man reported missing out of South Florida was spotted Tuesday morning in Jacksonville, police say.

A Florida Silver Alert is currently in effect for Vincent Carr, 66, of Riviera Beach. Police say he has cognitive issues and is considered endangered.

Carr was last seen leaving his Riviera Beach home on Monday night around 8:30 p.m. The Riviera Beach Police Department said his wife called police Tuesday morning after he didn’t return home.

He is believed to be driving his 2005 beige Toyota Tundra pick-up truck. Police said a license plate reader spotted the truck’s tag, FL JZ1 38E, eastbound on the Hart Bridge.

Authorities believe Carr may be traveling to Warner Robins, Ga.

Anyone who sees Carr or his truck should call 911 or Riviera Beach police at 561-845-4123 and mention case #26-06954.

