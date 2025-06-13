SILVER ALERT: Woman with dementia missing from Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman.

Doris Rhoden was last seen near her home in the area of Bulls Bay Highway and Pritchard Road on Thursday around 7 p.m.

She left in her gold 2015 Kia Sorento with Florida tag number 61B-IPM.

Mrs. Rhoden is 74 years old. According to JSO, she has been diagnosed with dementia.

If you see her, call JSO at 904-630-0500.

