Sip & Stroll returns to Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — Downtown Vision announces the return of the Third Thursday Sip & Stroll Presented by PNC Bank. Beginning Thursday, September 18, the monthly event will return to the Southbank Riverwalk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every third Thursday of the month, spanning from Friendship Fountain to Chart House.

Third Thursday Sip & Stroll Presented by PNC Bank will feature live music, food trucks and carts, riverside bars and a picnic area. Bear in mind that only alcoholic drinks in branded Sip & Stroll cups are permitted during the event and will need to be purchased at either of the Riverwalk bars.

After last fall’s celebrations with Rio Latino, Jax Caribbe and Jax Filipinos, Downtown Vision intends to bring more culture, connection and community spirit to its 2026 programming.

Sept. 18 : Kick off the season with Rio Latino Jax – an evening bursting with rhythm, dance and Latin flavor.

: Kick off the season with Rio Latino Jax – an evening bursting with rhythm, dance and Latin flavor. Oct. 16 : Enjoy creative, community-focused fun with local organization, Playdate Jax.

: Enjoy creative, community-focused fun with local organization, Playdate Jax. Nov. 20 : Savor a soulful evening with curated programming by Larry Love.

: Savor a soulful evening with curated programming by Larry Love. Dec. 18 : Ring in the holidays with a festive winter wonderland – plus special visits from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

: Ring in the holidays with a festive winter wonderland – plus special visits from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Jan. 15 : Cozy up for S’more Sip & Stroll, complete with fireside treats and hot chocolate.

: Cozy up for S’more Sip & Stroll, complete with fireside treats and hot chocolate. Feb. 19 : Step into style with Kollect Jax – runway looks, bold fashion and exclusive Downtown merch drops.

: Step into style with Kollect Jax – runway looks, bold fashion and exclusive Downtown merch drops. March 19 : Welcome the season with Sip & Stroll into Spring, featuring a spring celebration with gardening and floral focused programming.

: Welcome the season with Sip & Stroll into Spring, featuring a spring celebration with gardening and floral focused programming. April 16 : Celebrate National Poetry Month with an evening of spoken word, storytelling and literary magic.

: Celebrate National Poetry Month with an evening of spoken word, storytelling and literary magic. May 21: Honor Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month with cultural showcases and performances curated by Grace Bio Art and UnderSiege360.

“Third Thursday Sip & Stroll Presented by PNC Bank has truly become a signature experience on the Southbank Riverwalk,” said Jake Gordon, CEO of Downtown Vision, Inc. “This year, we’re excited to elevate the tradition by spotlighting the rich cultural diversity that makes Jacksonville so special. Thanks to our new community partnerships and expanded programming, Sip & Stroll offers more reasons than ever to gather Downtown – to enjoy great music, authentic food and unforgettable riverfront views that bring people together.”

Once Sip & Stroll is over, partiers can stick around for a free silent disco for a music and light show at Friendship Fountain.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the return of Downtown Vision, Inc.’s Third Thursday Sip & Stroll Presented by PNC Bank,” said Chris Kalin, PNC regional president for North Florida. “This event continues to enrich Jacksonville’s cultural and economic landscape by generating energy, excitement and activity along the riverfront, bringing the arts directly to the community in a way that’s vibrant, accessible and uniquely Downtown.”

You can find more information at DTJax.com/sipandstroll/.

