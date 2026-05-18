Sip & Stroll series takes summer hiatus, set to resume in September

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Downtown Vision announced that its monthly Sip & Stroll event series will take a summer break after its May 21 event. The series is set to resume on September 17, with plans to enhance the experience for the community.

Downtown Vision plans to use the summer hiatus to develop new and memorable experiences ahead of the fall season. Community members are encouraged to share their ideas and feedback, HERE.

When the series returns, events will be held on the third Thursday of each month from 5-8 p.m. and will continue through the fall, winter and spring seasons.

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The Sip & Stroll events take place along the Southbank Riverwalk, spanning the area between Friendship Fountain at 1015 Museum Circle and Chart House at 1501 Riverplace Boulevard.

PNC Bank presents the series, with additional support provided by the Downtown Investment Authority and the City of Jacksonville Parks Department.

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During the summer pause, Jacksonville residents and visitors are encouraged to explore other events hosted by Downtown Vision and PlacemakingJax, as well as other happenings in the Downtown area.

More information on upcoming events can be found at DTJax.com/events. Event details for Sip & Stroll are available at DTJax.com/sipandstroll.

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