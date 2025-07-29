Six friends arrested after a Great Dane was killed in Jacksonville drive-by shooting

Jacksonville, FL — Jacksonville police arrest six friends after a Great Dane was killed in a drive-by shooting. It happened last August when the gunmen shot into an occupied home on Park Avenue, killing the homeowner’s dog, Naomi. Detectives were able use shell casings to identify two suspects, a 19 and 22 year-old, and recovered a stolen car. JSO says it uncovered evidence that a group of friends was linked to 11 separate shooting-related cases. The suspects range in age from 16 to 23 years old and are charged with attempted murder and more.

First Alert Weather Day for continued dangerous heat. Monday was the second day in a row at or above 100 degrees in JAX. We topped out at 101 in Jacksonville at JIA. We will do it again today in some inland neighborhoods with highs near or just above 100 degrees inland. Dangerous heat: Feels like temperatures will be 113-115 this afternoon.

An EXTREME HEAT WARNING will take effect for all of NE Florida and SE Georgia at noon today - 7 pm. A few showers and storms will begin to develop after 2 pm and generally shift inland for the evening commute. Locally heavy rainfall and lightning strikes are likely. Highs tomorrow will still be hot in the upper 90s. This weekend presents a decent shot at more widespread rain & storms. Highs stay in the mid to upper 90s through the first half of the weekend.

The man seen on video being punched in the face by a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer will be joined by civil rights leader Jesse Jackson for a news conference today. William McNeil Jr’s attorneys will be addressing a point in body camera video where they claim that an officer was pointing a gun at him. McNeil was arrested for resisting arrest without violence after he was pulled over for not having headlights turned on in poor weather. Jake Stofan reports traffic data shows Black drivers are disproportionately ticketed for this.

Teachers in St. Johns County say they’re worried that budgets could be severely cut back due to more families choosing to take vouchers for their kids to attend private schools. Last month, the Clay County School District faced a $10 million dollar budget shortage due to families switching to private schools. Last year, lower enrollment partly caused a $1.5 billion budget shortfall in Duval County.

St. Johns County is proposing a $1.27 billion budget for the next fiscal year. The plan includes a slightly lower general fund millage rate. The budget sets aside $25 million for emergency response reserves. It also includes $169 million for construction projects like new fire stations, parks, roads, and government buildings. The first public hearing on the budget is set for September 3rd.

