SJC BEACHES: South beach gates are temporarily closed

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — All south beach gates are temporarily closed due to tidal flooding.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Here are the following entrances closed:
- A Street- 4WD
- Only Ocean Trace- 4WD Recommended
- Dondanville- Exit Only
Read: First Alert Weather Days: Here’s a full breakdown of the timing of storms for the Jacksonville area
- Matanzas Ave- Temporarily Closed
- Mary St. - Temporarily Closed
- Crescent- Temporarily Closed
Read: Weekend storm looking to upend last minute holiday shopping, and the Jaguars
- Fort Matanzas- Temporarily Closed
- Vilano- Temporarily Closed
- Porpoise Point- 4WD Only
An update will be made once conditions improve.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
Read: St. Johns County DUI Wolf pack makes 19 successful arrests
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.