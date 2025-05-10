SJCFR responds to fire at Ponte Vedra hotel

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to a fire at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

SJCFR said the fire started in a laundry room located in one of the hotel’s villas, which is a two story section in the back of the resort.

A person jumped from a balcony to escape the fire and was not hurt. No injuries were reported, SJCFR said.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) also responded to assist.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

