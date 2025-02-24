SJSO: Landrum Middle School on lockdown after possible shooting threat

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office will be heavily monitoring all schools on Monday after a possible school shooting threat.

At around 7:30 a.m., Action News Jax first became aware of a lockdown at Landrum Middle School in Ponte Vedra Beach.

SJSO states that staff from Landrum Middle received a call from a subject stating that he was going to conduct a school shooting. Officers quickly responded to the scene with Real Time Intelligence Center analysts to take over school cameras. A hard lockdown was implemented while officers searched for the suspect.

SJSO says that a suspect has yet to be located and that there was no current evidence to support that it was a credible threat.

Expect a heavy police presencerecense around all St. johns County Schools.

