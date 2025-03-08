Sloth Crossing now open at the Jacksonville Zoo | Meet Ruth and Chata

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Say hello to Ruth and Chata, the two newest animals on display at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Zoo officials unveiled the all-new Sloth Crossing exhibit Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony after teasing the two girls from behind the scenes for months.

Families carved time out of their weekend to watch the exciting moment.

Nine-year-old Paisley Collins and her grandma Holt Collins showed up hours ahead of time to hang with the furry South American creatures.

“I said honey, are you sure it’s today?” said Holt. “I said ‘there’s nobody here but us,’ and she said ‘it’s because we got here early, I’m too excited.”

“She’s been looking so forward to it. She told me it was a day I wouldn’t forget. And I won’t”

Vivien Dell has overseen Chata and Ruth’s care since coming to Jacksonville. She said Saturday she’s happy the two will finally be put in the spotlight.

“Chata is kind of just like, being cozy, tucked into the plants, whereas Ruth is exploring around. So it’s been really fun to see their different personalities really come out with having access to these new, different environments.”

Chata, a Hoffman’s two-toed sloth, is an older girl nearing 30 years old. Zoo officials say she’s very food-motivated with a huge love for green beans.

Ruth, the Linneaus’ two-toed sloth, is much younger at around 6 years old.

Ruth and Chata, Jacksonville Zoo sloths

Sloth Crossing is designed with their comfort in mind, featuring a climate-controlled indoor space for cooler temperatures and a lush, open-air area where they can soak up the sunshine and fresh air. It strives to mimic their natural home in the rainforest with plenty of vines, greenery and climbing structures.

With the exhibit officially open for business and Chata and Ruth on full display, zoo officials say they’ll continue to prioritize conservation missions for sloths like them across the globe.

Action News Jax caught up with the Jacksonville Zoo’s President and CEO Jeff Ettling, who detailed their recent efforts:

“In parts of Costa Rica, we’re helping support five bridges for sloths, because with deforestation in areas, they come down on the ground to get across roads,” said Ettling. “It makes them vulnerable to tourists who may want to feed them.”

